Kentucky high school teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student

Authorities in Kentucky say a high school teacher was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Kendall Burk, a teacher at Grant County High School, had multiple sexual encounters with the student over summer break.

Deputies say the encounters happened off-campus, but school administrators notified law enforcement when they learned of the allegations.

Burk is charged with four counts of third-degree rape and four counts of sodomy. She was placed in the Grant County Detention Center.