Kentucky high school teacher resigns amid bathroom camera accusation

MURRAY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky high school teacher has resigned after being accused of installing a video in a school bathroom.

Gray affiliate KFVS reports the Murray Independent School District announced it had accepted 53-year-old Mark Boggess' resignation.

Boggess was charged with three counts of possession of viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and four counts of voyeurism.

Murray police say school staff found the device in the bathroom of the nurse's station. The video recorder captured Boggess installing the camera.

 
