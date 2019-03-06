Kentucky horse racing officials concerned after deaths at Santa Anita

Santa Anita Park has suspended horse racing indefinitely as they investigate why 21 horses died on the track in the past ten weeks.

Experts in Lexington say accidents on tracks are caused by a variety of reasons, but this incident certainly raises concerns.

"They put the health of the horses first and that's what we all should be doing," said Dr. Mary Scollay, Equine Medical Director for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Dr. Scollay believes Santa Anita acted out of an abundance of caution but made the right call in closing down until they know what the problem is.

Santa Anita is investigating their racing protocols and track surface. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission says they are paying close attention.

But, officials say they don't know what additional steps to take right now in the aftermath of the deaths in Santa Anita. They need to know the specific issue at the track.

"There's no such thing as an OK equine fatality, and the occurrence they've been having out there is particularly worrisome," said Dr. Scollay.

"We work very hard in Kentucky to protect our horses, but there's still, I think, a number of variables that impact the occurrence of injury that we don't completely understand."

Doctors at Santa Anita say it will likely take some time to get definitive answers.

The track is slated to host the Breeders' Cup a record 10th time this fall.

