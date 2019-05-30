Kentucky housekeeper wins $1 million playing scratch-off game

A Kentucky woman had the surprise of her life when she realized she purchased a $1 million scratch-off ticket Friday.

Gray affiliate WBKO reports the woman, who remained anonymous, won the top prize in the $20 100X The Cash game after purchasing a ticket at a Bowling Green Speedway.

She told the lottery she liked to buy the number 13 ticket because it is her lucky number. The ticket will net her $528,240 after taxes because she took the cash option.

The woman works as a housekeeper, and she plans to decrease her hours with the extra money in her bank account. She also plans on making home improvements with some of the funds.