Kentucky inmate accused of stashing heroin in body cavity

A Kentucky inmate is facing new charges after authorities say she had heroin in a body cavity.

Gray affiliate KFVS reports Theresa Delavergne, 42, of Chicago is facing heroin trafficking charges after deputy jailers suspected her to be under the influence.

When the deputy jailers search Delavergne's cell, they found a bag containing heroin. She was taken to a local hospital where they found even more heroin in her body cavity.

Delavergne is also charged with promoting contraband first degree.