Kentucky is worst state to retire in, new study says

Not only should you consider when to retire, but where to retire as well.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across dozens of key indicators to find out which states are the most retire-friendly. Kentucky ranked dead last.

Affordability, health expenses and quality of life were some of the categories.

In the 2020 study, Kentucky scored 41.89 points, the lowest of all 50 states. That's despite Kentucky not being the worst in any of the three categories.

For affordability, Kentucky ranked 32nd. The commonwealth ranked 46th for quality of life and 48th for health care.

Rounding out WalletHub's top five worst states to retire in for 2020 are New Mexico(49th), Rhode Island, New Jersey and West Virginia(46th).

Florida ranked as the best place to retire, followed by Colorado, New Hampshire, Utah and Wyoming.

