Kentucky jobless rate rises slightly in July

Kentucky officials say the state's unemployment figure rose slightly in July but remained lower than the rate a year ago.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics says the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.3% last month. The preliminary figure is up from the 4.1% rate in June. But it's below the 4.4% jobless rate for the state in July 2018.

State officials say the state's manufacturing sector jumped by 3,900 jobs from June to July of this year. The professional and business services sector added 2,900 jobs.

Construction employment was unchanged in July.

Officials say job declines occurred in some sectors, including leisure and hospitality, information services, educational and health services and mining and logging.

