Kentucky jockey dies in Memorial Day crash

A Kentucky jockey died in a crash early Monday morning.

Boone County Coroner Missy Rittinger says Euclyn Prentice, Jr., 28, of Elsmere died shortly after midnight.

The crash happened at 12:23 a.m the corner of Houston Road and Hansel Avenue when Prentice’s car hit the side of a TANK bus in the intersection, according to Florence police.

Police say Prentice had to be extricated from his car and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence where he was pronounced dead.

No one in the TANK bus was injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Turfway Park, where Prentice raced, posted about the accident on their Facebook page.

Prentice, a native of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, went by “Pede," according to Turfway who shared an article from a St. Croix newspaper.

The paper, Virgin Islands Consortium, said Prentice had more than 200 wins on the racetrack under his belt and was ‘making big moves’ in the horse racing circuit.

Belterra Park Cincinnati released a statement about Prentice’s passing:

“We are saddened by the passing of Euclyn “Pede” Prentice Jr. We send our deepest sympathies to Pede’s family and the entire racing community,” they said.

Belterra confirmed that Prentice was to race there Monday night. The track plans to honor him this evening.

Turfway says Prentice raced in both Kentucky and Ohio.