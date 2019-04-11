Kentucky juveniles accused of plotting to kill high school teacher

Two juveniles were arrested after authorities say they were plotting to kill a teacher at a Kentucky high school.

Gray affiliate WAVE3 reports a parent contacted Shepherdsville police after seeing text messages on a child's phone showing someone trying to obtain a weapon. the gun was supposed to be for a third student who wanted to harm a Bullitt County High School teacher.

"School and district officials have been and continue to cooperate with Shepherdsville Police who is currently investigating the incident. Bullitt Central High School and BCPS will continue to follow all policies and procedures that govern issues such as these set out in board policy and the Student Code of Conduct," the school said on Facebook.

The two juveniles are in custody.