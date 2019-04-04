Kentucky kidnapping suspect in Alabama jail after Amber Alert canceled

Jail records show a Kentucky man accused of kidnapping his step-granddaughter is being held without bond in Alabama.

An Amber Alert was canceled Wednesday evening after Glenn Harper, 56, of Dawson Springs was captured in Orange Beach, Alabama. 16-year-old Lauryn Sizemore was found safe.

Harper is being held without bond in the Baldwin County Jail. He was booked just after 8 a.m. Thursday. No charges are listed.

Sizemore was reported missing Mar. 30. An Amber Alert was issued Apr. 2.