Kentucky kidnapping suspect in Alabama jail after Amber Alert canceled

Photo: Baldwin County Jail
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 1:27 PM, Apr 04, 2019

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKYT) - Jail records show a Kentucky man accused of kidnapping his step-granddaughter is being held without bond in Alabama.

An Amber Alert was canceled Wednesday evening after Glenn Harper, 56, of Dawson Springs was captured in Orange Beach, Alabama. 16-year-old Lauryn Sizemore was found safe.

Harper is being held without bond in the Baldwin County Jail. He was booked just after 8 a.m. Thursday. No charges are listed.

Sizemore was reported missing Mar. 30. An Amber Alert was issued Apr. 2.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus