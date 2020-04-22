Kentucky lags behind on COVID-19 testing as other states plan to reopen economies

States across the country are beginning to plan ways to reopen and jump-start their economies.

Some surrounding states are planning to reopen in the next few days. It's a move leaders here in Kentucky are calling reckless.

One of those states is our neighbor to the south, Tennessee. Tennessee has plans to reopen, in some counties, in the next few days. The governor there said part of that decision was based on single-digit growth in cases.

When we look at Tennessee's numbers compared to ours, you'll see they are higher than us and the governor is pointing to the most recent numbers in his state, showing a single-digit increase, a possible slow of the spread.

Tennessee has also had very widespread testing. The only state with more tests is Illinois.

Kentucky has only tested about 33,000, that's less than one percent of our entire population.

Tennessee has tested about two percent of its population, more than three times the number of people we've tested.