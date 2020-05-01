Kentucky lands commitment from three-star DE Kahlil Saunders

Three-star defensive end Kahlil Saunders announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he is committing to Kentucky.

Saunders plays for the Virgil Grissom School and checks in a 6'5'' and 250 pounds. He has offers from eleven schools and chose the Wildcats over Virginia, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Western Kentucky and a few others.

In his Twitter post, Saunders said "I would like to thank The Grissom football staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play the game I love the past three years. I want to thank all my friends and family that stuck with me along the way continuing to motivate me through the struggles and sacrifices."

Saunders is the fifth commit in Kentucky's 2021 class, joining offensive tackles David Wohlabaugh and Paul Rodriguez, quarterback Kaiya Sheron and wide receiver Chauncey Magwood.