Kentucky lawmaker arrested for failing to appear in court

Reginald Meeks is accused of failing to appear in court after several traffic violations in 2018. (Hardin County Detention Center)
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Democratic state representative was arrested after authorities say he failed to appear in court.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Rep. Reginald Meeks of Louisville was arrested in Hardin County for failing to appear in court for a traffic violation that happened in May 2018.

Meeks is accused of speeding in Elizabethtown. When he was pulled over, authorities say he had expired plates and no proof of insurance. He was arrested Saturday and released Sunday on a $1,000 bond.

Meeks didn't respond to a request for comment by WAVE.

 
