A Kentucky lawmaker has sponsored a bill that would increase the state sales tax.

Rep. John Sims Jr., D-Flemingsburg, pre-filed House Bill 28 last year.

The bill would raise the sales tax in the state to 8 percent on or after Jan. 1, 2021.

The bill would increase some property and vehicle taxes as well.

HB 28 was introduced in the House to the Appropriations & Revenue Committee.