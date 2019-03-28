Kentucky House passes plan for pension relief

The Kentucky House has passed a plan that would let up to 118 quasi-governmental agencies leave the state's struggling retirement system.

Legislative leaders say the plan will save many of those agencies from bankruptcies, since they can't afford to pay ballooning pension payments. The agencies include local health departments, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers and some public universities.

But the plan would also let the agencies leave without paying what they owe, which could cost the pension system up to $799 million over the next few decades. The system is already one of the worst-funded retirement plans in the country.

Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel called the plan the best of bad options.

The bill will now go to the Senate. They have until midnight to pass the bill.

