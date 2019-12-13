Kentucky lawmakers ask for special prosecutor to investigate pardons

A group of Kentucky lawmakers is asking Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron to appoint a special prosecutor or a bipartisan special prosecuting team to investigate some of Governor Matt Bevin's pardons.

Lawmakers especially want the origins of Patrick Brian Baker's pardon investigated.

In 2017, Baker was sent to prison for reckless homicide, robbery, impersonating a peace officer, and tampering with physical evidence. Still, he's now a free man after serving two years of a 19-year sentence.

A photo from the Corbin News Journal shows Bevin at the home of Eric Baker, Patrick's brother, in July of 2018.

"While the governor's constitutional power to pardon is broad and virtually unfettered, the power was granted to serve justice and hold public officeholders accountable, to grant political favors to powerful friends and campaign donors," read the letter to the attorney general-elect.