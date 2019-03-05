Kentucky lawmakers debate private school tax credit bill

A bill making its way through the Kentucky General Assembly is sparking discussion about school choice and resources for public schools.

If passed, House Bill 205 would allow the state to give up to $25 million in tax credits to those who donate to private school scholarships. The bill has been well-received by some, while others feel it demeans the state’s public school systems.

“This is a slap on the face for all of us that give everything we've got for the kids of Kentucky,” said Kentucky Educators Association President Stephanie Winkler.

Supporters of the bill say many Kentucky families would greatly benefit from the proposed program. Robert Sexton is one of those supporters.

“My son is that square peg that doesn't fit in the hole of public education due to his learning differences,” Sexton said. “I now work 60 hours a week 7 days a week to make sure my son can go to the school he needs to go to.”

But while those in the public education community say they respect all of the unique situations and scenarios of those that support the bill, all 173 superintendents of Kentucky’s public school districts have come out in opposition of the bill.

“How can the legislature justify passing a bill that puts precious public school funding at jeopardy,” asked Winkler. “Any reduction in state general fund tax revenues means less money for our state for our most fundamental obligation.”

Governor Matt Bevin has said that he looks forward to signing the bill should it make it through the General Assembly and onto his desk.