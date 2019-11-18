Kentucky lawmakers discuss horse safety at annual meeting

A subcommittee of Kentucky lawmakers met Monday to discuss equestrian issues in the horse industry.

The main focus of the meeting was horse safety.

Nine horses have died at Keeneland in 2019. That is the most Keeneland has ever seen.

At least 36 horses have died following injuries at Santa Anita Park in Southern California.

“The numbers are a bit higher in certain areas and in certain parts of the country than they had been. We try to look for every factor that we can control and try to lower the risk factors," said Bruce Howard, the chief racing veterinarian for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The national average for horse injuries during a race is 1.6 per thousand starts. It’s an average Kentucky that has stayed below for most of the last ten years.

Kentucky will likely have to make changes in the equestrian industry in response to those injuries.

Howard explained what some of those changes could be.

“Pushing back the time frame where horses can receive certain medications so that we know we’re getting a true look at the horse on race days, getting private veterinarians more involved and getting their input and knowledge on those patients and whether these horses should be racing some of the therapeutic procedures that are being done pushing those back from race day that could help us get a true look at these horses," said Howard.

Howard told WKYT there is a lengthy process done around 8 a.m. on race days to find out if a horse shouldn't be racing.

He thinks increasing the surveying process could help, but many of this year's injuries have been unpredictable and random.

Other topics brought up in the meeting included everything from enrollment and graduation rates at universities to scientific research.