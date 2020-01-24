Kentucky lawmakers end session's 3rd week with key measures unfiled

Kentucky lawmakers have ended the third week of this year's session and we’re still waiting on some key measures to be filed.

“There is no delay. It’s just a matter that we have several bills in the orders, still working on technicalities, a lot have issues trying to work out before we bring them to the floor,” House Speaker David Osbourne said.

One of those bills deals with human trafficking and the other, with helping people on public assistance get into the workplace and not lose benefits.

The Senate has advanced a voter ID bill and could vote on a school safety bill next week.

The safety bill deals with requiring firearms for school resource officers and it would also provide more mental health help for students.

However, there’s been a floor amendment filed to that bill from Gerald Neal, of Lousiville, asking that only school boards make decisions requiring armed school resource officers.

The House has yet to vote on sports wagering which easily cleared a committee in its first week.

The House unanimously passed a bill Friday that would provide tuition benefits for spouses and families of EMTs killed in the line of duty. It also passed the House last year but did not get much further.

Lawmakers will gavel back in at 4 p.m. Monday.

Lawmakers are also preparing to hear Governor Beshear’s budget address Tuesday night. The budget is the only piece of legislation lawmakers are required to pass.