Kentucky lawmakers facing altered spending plan, new voting procedures

Kentucky lawmakers are back in Frankfort on Wednesday, focused on passing a spending plan.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the plan is expected to be significantly different than the budget debated a few weeks ago.

Both House and Senate are gaveling in at noon, and lawmakers tell WKYT that not only has the budget undergone changes, but how they are likely to vote on the budget has altered as well.

The budget legislators are working on is a one-year spending plan, and lawmakers will likely have to come back in either a special session or address the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s revenues in the regular session next January.

Because of virus concerns, lawmakers will be voting on the budget in a much different way.

Legislators will be going into the House chambers in groups of 25 to mark their attendance, then they will get ballots that they will take with them. As long as they are voting on the capital groups they will then either email or text their votes into leadership. This is all being done for purposes of social distancing.

A spokesperson for the House leadership tells WKYT to her knowledge this is the first time in the state’s history voting has been done like this.

As for the budget itself, it’s expected to be more austere and bare bones than what the Governor proposed in January or what the House approved on March 6.

Governor Beshear explained, saying, “Like everyone else out there who is having to make sacrifices, at least what I want out of the budget is going to have to be a sacrifice, too.”

Kentucky lawmakers are expected to adjourn today as soon as both chambers pass the budget. They still have the option of returning April 14 and 15 after a veto session.

