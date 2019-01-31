Kentucky lawmakers, former legislator sue accuser for breach of confidentiality

Former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R - Jamestown, is among three plaintiffs in a new lawsuit saying a woman breached a settlement on sexual harassment claims.

Hoover, along with Rep. Michael Meredith, R - Oakland, and former GOP legislator Jim DeCesare are accusing a former Republican staffer of disclosing details of the settlement multiple times including the day it was signed in October 2017.

The claims had political consequences for lawmakers, as Hoover would resign as House Speaker, and DeCesare decided to not seek reelection. A fourth GOP lawmaker involved in the settlement, Brian Lineder, also didn't run for reelection. He was not named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs are asking for the former staffer to pay back the $110,000 agreed to in the settlement. She has 20 days to respond.