Kentucky lawmakers look to bring hands-free driving law to state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Kentucky Republican lawmakers are continuing their efforts to pass a hands-free driving bill pre-filed for the upcoming legislative session.

Reps. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, and Steve Sheldon, R-Bowling Green, are looking to pass a bill that would ban drivers from using mobile phones, tablets, laptop computers or other communications devices.

Violators would be fined $100 for the first offense and $200 for any subsequent offenses. First-time offenders would be able to attend traffic school.

Lawmakers discussed the measure during a Monday meeting of the Interim Joint Committee on Transportation. The discussion came one day after a Michigan truck driver was accused of watching a cellphone video before causing a deadly crash on Interstate 64 in Franklin County.

20 states including Tennessee have hands-free laws. The lawmakers pointed to a decrease in traffic deaths in Georgia as to why a hands-free law could save lives in Kentucky.

