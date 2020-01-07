Kentucky lawmakers make rule changes on first day of 2020 session

The first day of Kentucky's 2020 General Assembly is in the books.

The first day of the Kentucky Legislative session is now in the books. (WKYT).

Lawmakers gaveled in at noon with some rule changes for how bills are discussed and voted on.

House leaders have yet to say what their specific priority bills will be.

"Obviously the priority of the session is the budget. We continue to be a state of many needs and or with limited resources," said House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect.

Lawmakers passed several rule changes, including doing away with the process of passing bills on the consent calendar. Bunching together bills at once is no longer allowed.

"Going forward, all bills that come to the House floor will be voted on individually," said Rep. David Meade, R-Stanford.

Hundreds of bills have been filed for this year and while casino gambling is doubtful, House leadership did say there may be support for sports betting.

Another bill that could see some traction is allowing medicinal marijuana.

"It's one that we will have to gauge the interest of the body. Move forward in the better manner possible," said Rep. Osborne.

Osborne says their bills will focus on pro-jobs and pro-family legislation.

No action on the spending plan is expected until after Gov. Beshear delivers his budget address to a joint session of the legislature on Jan. 28.