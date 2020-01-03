Kentucky lawmakers on Capitol Hill have different opinions on death of Iran's general

The United States has killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike, in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP)

"He was a terrorist, an evil man responsible for the killing of hundreds of American servicemembers, and he was in the active stages of planning a second assault of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad," said Kentucky Representative Andy Barr, R-6th District.

Barr tweeted Friday morning that the general's death was a 'massive victory.'

The congressman told WKYT he believes more American lives will be saved now.

"This was a defensive move to disrupt an ongoing attack on our U.S. embassy," explained Barr.

But Senator Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, tweeted his concerns about the general's death leading to more instability in the Middle East, or less.

Paul also talked about the possibility of war.

"If we are to go to war [with] Iran, the Constitution dictates that we declare war. A war without a Congressional declaration is a recipe for feckless intermittent eruptions of violence [with] no clear mission for our soldiers. Our young men and women in the armed services deserve better," wrote Sen. Paul.

Iran has vowed, “harsh retaliation” for the airstrike.

WKYT asked Rep. Barr is that was a realistic possibility.

"Yes, it is, but it doesn't have to be," said Rep. Barr. "If the Iranians do what's best, they will stand down, and there does not have to be any more conflict going forward."

The Pentagon will brief Congress about the airstrike.

The United States is sending nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Mideast in the volatile aftermath of the killing of an Iranian general in a strike ordered by President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.