Kentucky lawmakers pass COVID-19 relief for schools

Kentucky lawmakers have approved emergency relief for school districts impacted by COVID-19 since March 6.

Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, declared a state of emergency to address the spread of novel coronavirus in the commonwealth on that day.

Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr, R-Lexington, is the sponsor of Senate Bill 177.

It would allow school districts to use data from the 2018-19 school year to determine the average daily attendance for SEEK funding. It's the main source of K-12 funding for Kentucky's public schools.

The bill would extend the number of nontraditional instruction days (NTI days) available to districts and allow them to request an unlimited amount of NTI days.

SB 177 would also allow districts to continue to provide free lunches for students.

The bill passed unanimously in the House and Senate.

The relief measure would immediately go into effect if the governor signs it.