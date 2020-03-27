Kentucky lawmakers pass coronavirus-relief measure

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have passed a coronavirus-relief bill.

The goal is to help workers and employers suffering economic damage from the pandemic.

The work came as lawmakers reconvened Thursday after a weeklong break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lawmakers also advanced a bill to expand the state attorney general's authority to regulate abortion in Kentucky.

Lawmakers also gave final passage to a bill allowing consumers to have spirits, wine or beer shipped directly to them.

Lawmakers have only a handful of days left in this year's abbreviated session because of the pandemic. They are scheduled to reconvene next week.

 
