Kentucky lawmakers pass plan for pension relief for quasi-state agencies

Kentucky lawmakers passed a plan on the final day of the legislative session that would let up to 118 quasi-governmental agencies leave the state's struggling retirement system.

The bill passed 58-39.

"Nothing but bad choices involved with this," said Budget Chair Rep. Chris McDaniel, R-District 23. "This is the best of all of those because the options are bad for the general fund, for the taxpayer, for the delivery of services, and we're trying our best to strike a balance amongst all three of those."

House passes bill. Now goes to governor to sign. @WKYT — Angela Reighard (@AngelaWKYT) March 29, 2019

Legislative leaders say House Bill 358 will save many of those agencies from bankruptcies since they can't afford to pay increasing pension payments. The agencies include local health departments, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, and some public universities.

Under the bill, those agencies would be treated as one. Their pension contributions would be frozen at 49 percent for one year only.

"They have no ability to pay their ARC right now," said Rep. McDaniel. "The question is, should we do our best to help them maintain their 49 percent level, or should we put them into a situation where their only option is bankruptcy and they pay nothing?"

After that, the plan would also let the agencies leave, which could cost the pension system up to $799 million over the next few decades. The system is already one of the worst-funded retirement plans in the country.

If agencies opt out, there would be incentives to pay their liability back to the state at a discount.

The bill goes to Gov. Matt Bevin. If he were to veto the bill lawmakers do not have the option to override it because it was passed on the last day of the session.

If the governor does nothing, the bill would automatically become law after ten days.

Gov. Bevin has said he would support a move to grant these agencies relief.