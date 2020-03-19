Kentucky lawmakers pass voter ID bill, now heads to Gov. Beshear's desk

A bill that would require voters to show a government-issued ID in order to vote is going to Governor Andy Beshear's desk.

The Courier Journal reports the bill passed both chambers of the legislature.

Senate Bill 2 has more than 40 amendments tacked onto the bill. You can find the final version of the bill here.

The bill was strongly supported by the Secretary of State Michael Adams, who testified in favor of the bill. He says one of his promises during his campaign was to restore confidence in the voting process.

Governor Beshear said before he had issues with previous versions of the bill. He said voting should be made easier, not more difficult.

A spokesperson with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky said in a statement, "The final version of Senate Bill 2 is missing important provisions that would have softened the blow to voters, especially people of color, senior citizens, the poor, people with disabilities, and people who live in rural areas—some of the very same populations that are the most vulnerable to the current pandemic."

If Gov. Beshear signs the bill into law, voters would have to have a photo ID for November's general election.