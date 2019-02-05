Kentucky lawmakers react to State of the Union

President Donald Trump, in concluding his State of the Union address, is urging Americans to "choose greatness."

Trump finished his 82-minute speech on an optimistic note, suggesting that "our biggest victories are still to come" and that "we have not yet begun to dream." And he urged the nation to not be "defined by our differences."

But despite Trump's call for unity, much of his speech echoed his usual partisan talking points and the reaction to his address varied wildly among Democrats and Republicans.

Here's how Kentucky's lawmakers responded.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it a great speech.

"One time a year the President gets to address the nation in the State of the Union, actually the only speech mentioned in the Constitution. He laid out the robust economy we have. The tax cut that we passed clearly had a positive impact – the lowest unemployment in 50 years – America has much to be happy about.

"But we’ve got some problems and the Southern Border is one of them. The President has pushed for adequate border security and I’m hoping that the Congress will finally give it to him after some back and forth between the Democratic opponents who seem to be a little less interested in border security.”

Senator McConnell’s guest for tonight’s State of the Union was Lisa Minton, Executive Director of Chrysalis House in Lexington, Ky.

Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth released the following statement:

“Tonight President Trump called for unity, but he continues to drive a wedge between the American people with every statement, act, and tweet. The sad truth is that the state of the union is dire, and it’s a direct result of the president’s reckless and self-serving leadership that has damaged America’s standing in the world and busted our national piggy bank to fill the pockets of those who already had the most. Our nation badly needs a president who prioritizes American families over their own headline and interests, and tonight gave no real indication that we have anything close.”

Republican Congressman Andy Barr released the following statement on Facebook:

"Tonight, in a time of undeniable political division, President Trump continued to focus on solving big problems and unlocking the extraordinary potential of America's future. I applaud him for that, and I remain committed to working with his Administration and my colleagues in Congress to build upon successful policies like tax cuts and deregulation, which have produced robust economic growth. It is also critical we strengthen our national security by stopping the flow of illegal immigration, human trafficking, drugs, and crime through commonsense border security measures, including physical barriers, additional border security personnel, and technology. Now, it is up to the new Democrat majority in the House to work in good faith, reject the politics of resistance and retribution, and adopt a spirit of cooperation and compromise to solve the problems facing our nation. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to achieve progress on these important objectives."

Republican Congressman Hal Rogers praised the president's comments on a wide variety of issues:

“The President’s speech tonight is a good reminder that we live in the greatest country in the world, and there is more that unites us than divides us. While more work needs to be done, President Trump’s administration has moved our economy forward, strengthened and accelerated our military, taken unprecedented steps to beat back on the scourge of drug addiction, and helped hard-working Americans keep more of their hard-earned paychecks. I was particularly pleased to hear his commitment to protect the unborn and restore the sanctity of life. I am eager to continue working with President Trump and my colleagues across the aisle to move Eastern Kentucky forward.”

