Kentucky lawmakers react to Trump's State of the Union address

Lawmakers from Kentucky on both sides of the aisle reacted to President Donald Trump's second State of the Union Address.

One of the most powerful Republicans in Washington is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. He had high praise for the President Tuesday night.

"It was a great speech. One time a year the President gets to address the nation in the State of the Union, actually the only speech mentioned in the Constitution," McConnell said. "He laid out the robust economy we have. The tax cut that we passed clearly had a positive impact – the lowest unemployment in 50 years – America has much to be happy about. But we've got some problems and the Southern Border is one of them. The President has pushed for adequate border security and I'm hoping that the Congress will finally give it to him after some back and forth between the Democratic opponents who seem to be a little less interested in border security."

Senator McConnell's guest for the State of the Union was Lisa Minton, Executive Director of Chrysalis House in Lexington, KY. Minton leads Kentucky's oldest and largest licensed substance abuse treatment program for women and is at the forefront of the ongoing fight against opioid addiction. She joined Senator McConnell in talking about the importance of addressing the opioid epidemic in Kentucky.

"Last year, 36 babies were born to women in our program and another 26 children reunited with their mothers after they completed residential treatment at Chrysalis House," Minton said. "And I am so thrilled to be invited by Senator McConnell to represent our Commonwealth of Kentucky."

Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. James Comer, both Republicans, also commented on the President's speech. Both lawmakers said they support President Trump's plan to build a wall on the southern border.

"Border security is a huge issue in my district," said Rep. Comer. "We have a tremendous drug problem in Kentucky. The drugs are coming from Mexico. The President pointed that out. People in my district do not understand why we can't get better border security."

"I think it's going to be really tough to get anything through this divided Congress to pay for a wall," Rep. Massie said. "I think he's threading a needle here and I think he did a good job."

Congressman John Yarmuth, Kentucky's only Democratic Representative, had a much different take on the President's address.

Rep. Yarmuth said the true state of the union is dire, "and it's a direct result of the president's reckless and self-serving leadership that has damaged America's standing in the world and busted our national piggy bank to fill the pockets of those who already had the most."

