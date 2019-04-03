Kentucky leaders tout 'First Step Act' as way to end revolving door of incarceration

The United States houses the most inmates in the world.

However, federal legislation passed in December called the First Step Act is trying to get that number down. Matthew Charles was one of those inmates being held in a federal prison in Kentucky. He visited the White House this week with Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley.

"The First Step Act allowed me to get out ten years earlier than I would have served," Charles said.

Charles did spend 22 years locked up. He understands the challenges former inmates have when they face the real world. He faced them too.

"Incarceration should be about rehabilitation, not incapacitation," he told reporters.

"There's a moral imperative that we need to rehabilitate because more than 95 percent of all those serving time in state prisons somewhere will be coming home," Secretary Tilley explained. "They will be your neighbors or they could be your family member and we owe them as best a shot as we can give them to reintegrate successfully."

Governor Bevin, Secretary Tilley and Charles were in DC, continuing work on the First Step Act -- the federal legislation passed in December. It gets federal inmates into treatment and low-level inmates out of prison and into supervision and treatment in communities faster.

Kentucky knows the concept well. The state has been doing the same thing for Kentucky inmates since 2011. That's why Kentucky's justice secretary was called to the White House to advise.

"I'm proud to say Kentucky has been an innovator in this field," Tilley said. "We've been at it for longer than most, most states are now coming along."

Secretary Tilley says Kentucky still needs more support on workforce issues, meaning more employers willing to give former inmates a second chance and more treatment centers for those with addictions. But just as it's called, Secretary Tilley said it's a great first step.

"I think that it's not always about punishment and retribution, it's about rehabilitation, and the act of correcting behaviors that have at some point in a person's life gone wrong."