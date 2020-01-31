Kentucky legislative leaders say work on state budget has started

Kentucky legislative leaders say work on the budget has started.

[RELATED: Gov. Beshear visits Lexington school to promote budget plan]

They say a sports wagering bill is also still expected to be heard on the house floor.

House Speaker David Osborne told reporters Friday the budget review subcommittees will start meeting soon, but it’s not known when the appropriations and revenue committee will have their first hearing.

Sports wagering, which governor Beshear said this week was included as some of the revenue in his budget proposal, is still yet to be voted on in the full house.

“There’s still a lot of interest in it, in our chamber, both in our caucus and in the minority caucus, but it’s something that isn’t ready yet,” said Speaker Osborne.

House Bill 1, which deals with public assistance and helping with the transition for health insurance, has been filed and could have its first committee meeting the week after next.