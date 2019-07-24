Kentucky legislature passes Bevin-backed pension relief plan

The Kentucky Senate has voted to approve a pension relief plan backed by Governor Matt Bevin.

The GOP-majority Senate passed HB 1 27-11. The bill looks to provide pension relief for regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies like health departments, community mental health centers and domestic violence shelters.

This comes after the Kentucky House passed the bill 52-46 on Monday. The bill will now head to the Gov. Bevin's desk, where he is expected to sign it into law within a matter of hours.

Two Republicans, Sen. Tom Buford of Nicholasville and Sen. C.B. Embry Jr. of Morgantown, voted against the bill along with the nine Democrats in the Senate.

Unlike in the House, Senators discussed amendments, but all three Democratic proposals failed by a party-line vote. Some Republicans said this bill isn't perfect, but it is a step in the right direction, as dozens of agencies would face a bill that many say is unsustainable.

"We are ending the state’s partnership with its employees," Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey of Louisville said. "Maybe it’s not obvious today, but I think if that happens I think it is the beginning of the end for state pensions in this state."

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer of Georgetown responded by disputing McGarvey's claims.

"So far beyond the pale. It’s not even believable. It’s a red herring...something to get the attention of other groups not even affected by this bill and an attempt to fire them up here in the middle of the summer against this bill," Thayer said.

The bill has an emergency clause, meaning it would take effect immediately.