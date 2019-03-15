Kentucky legislature votes to put 'In God We Trust' in schools

Public schools in Kentucky would have to display 'In God We Trust' in a prominent location next school year if Gov. Matt Bevin signs a recently passed bill into law.

The Kentucky Senate passed House Bill 46 Thursday, sending the bill to the governor's desk.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Brandon Reed, R - Hodgenville, who believes the motto will be a "source of inspiration for all of our children."

Rep. Kelly Flood, D - Lexington, opposed the bill saying people are called to be citizens, not comparatively better Christians.

Gov. Bevin hasn't publicly stated whether he would sign the bill, but he previously showed support for the country's official motto on the 60th anniversary of its designation in 2016.

Information from the Associated Press was used in the report.