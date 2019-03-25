Kentucky library to host 'Drag Queen Storytime' in May

A Kentucky library has announced it will host 'Drag Queen Storytime' in May.

The Louisville Free Public Library says it will host the event May 18. The one-hour event will feature Vanessa T Demornay and will take place at the main library on York Street.

The event is marketed "for children and their families," and will feature "stories, dress-up and, of course, glitter!"

A previously scheduled event at another Louisville library was canceled in March. Administrators didn't say what the cancelation was about, but they did say it wasn't because of the nature of the event.

A similar event in Evansville, Indiana led to a capacity crowd, but there were also demonstrations opposing the event.

Demornay has lived in Louisville for 13 years, and she works as a hair and makeup artist when not performing on stage.

