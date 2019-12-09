Kentucky license plates getting a new look

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is changing up the look of state license plates starting in 2020.

The new plates will be flat and printed digitally instead of embossed with raised numbers and letters.

The KYTC says making the plates flat will reduce the production costs and make the plates easier to store.

The background graphics and pricing for standard and special license plates will stay the same.

In late 2020, vehicle owners with plates older than eight years will be part of the first phase of drivers offered the new plates when they renew their registration. That's expected to take about a year.

Afterward, all other drivers will be offered the new plate design.

Kentucky Correctional Industries (KCI) will continue to manufacture the license plates, print the requested amount, and ship them directly to county clerk offices.