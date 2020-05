Kentucky redshirt sophomore Davoan Hawkins announced on Friday that he is entering the transfer portal.

The defensive lineman from Hollywood, Florida saw action in nine games last season, finishing with three tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry.

He had a career-best two tackles and a sack in the win over Louisville.

He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and chose Kentucky over Miami and Oklahoma.