Kentucky man, 18, charged with murder after shooting at crowd during argument

A Kentucky man is now facing a murder charge after police say he shot at a group of people from another city during a party.

Gray affiliate WFIE reports Japaris Baker was at a large party in Henderson Friday night when an argument broke out between people from Evansville and Henderson.

Baker, who is from Henderson, is accused of firing shots at the crowd from Evansville. 18-year-old Jaiwaun Wadlington was hit in the back of the head and killed.

Two other people were also injured in the shooting, and one of those two suffered a serious leg injury.

Baker was initially charged with assault, but he was charged with murder Tuesday.