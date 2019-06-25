Kentucky man accused in murder-for-hire fights extradition

A booking photo of Antonio Marsonel Wilson from the Warren County Detention Center on 12/27/2018.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man in Filipino custody is challenging extradition to the U.S. where he's being charged with complicity to murder.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports 39-year-old Antonio Marsonel Wilson is under indictment on several charges connected to the February death of Smajo Miropija.

Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said at a pretrial conference Monday that Wilson is apparently challenging extradition.

Wilson fled to the Philippines during the investigation into 49-year-old Miropija's death. Filipino police arrested Wilson in March; five days after local authorities obtained an arrest warrant.

The Bowling Green Police Department says Miropija's death was a murder-for-hire and that Wilson paid 46-year-old Jeffery Smith to kill his girlfriend's father.

Smith is being charged with murder.

Warren Circuit Judge John Grise reset hearings for Wilson and Smith for Aug. 5.

 
