Kentucky man accused of biting another man's ear off during bar fight

A Kentucky man is accused of biting another man's ear off during a bar fight in February.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Jeffery Gamble, 24, of Louisville was arrested on a warrant Tuesday following the fracas which resulted in the victim permanently losing an ear.

Police say Gamble was fighting outside Big Bar on Bardstown Road when he decided to bite the man's ear off. The man was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, but surgeons were unable to reattach his ear.

Investigators were able to identify the biter as Gamble with the help of surveillance video. He is charged with felony second-degree assault.

The man who had his ear bitten off will now need a prosthetic ear.