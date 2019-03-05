Kentucky man accused of bruising child said he was taking anger management classes

Police have arrested a Kentucky man after officers say he admitted to severely spanking a child.

A Carlisle police arrest report says officers received word of a child abuse case from a child protective services worker. The worker provided officers pictures of bruises to the victim.

Officers learned the victim's father, 38-year-old Jeremy Tobias, admitted to hitting the child.

Child protective services already had a case open between Tobias and the child's mother, and the mother filed an emergency protective order on behalf of the child. Tobias would tell officers he spanked the child, but he didn't realize how hard he was spanking the child until he saw the bruises. He would also tell police he was taking anger management classes with child protective services.

Tobias was charged with third-degree criminal abuse and was placed in the Bourbon County Detention Center.