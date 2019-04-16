Kentucky man accused of holding wife, daughter hostage for 16 hours

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man after troopers say he held his wife and daughter hostage.

Troopers arrested Tommy Thrasher, 49, of Burkesville after a more than 16-hour standoff.

Authorities arrived at the home around 9 p.m. Sunday, and it wasn't until 1:26 p.m. Monday when the two hostages were able to leave.

Thrasher was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening and menacing. He remains in the Adair Regional Jail without bond.