Kentucky man accused of leaking HIV data in Singapore now faces federal charge

A Kentucky man is facing a federal charge as a result of an ongoing international investigation over the release of sensitive medical data in Singapore.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that Mikhy Fattera-Brochez of Winchester is charged with unlawful possession of identification documents following an FBI investigation. Federal law enforcement accused the man of possessing stolen identification documents including medical records of 14,200 people living with HIV.

Farrera-Brochez is believed to have sent emails to several news outlets and Singapore government officials containing links to the data.

The Singapore Ministry of Health said Farrera-Brochez put the records online after being deported from the Asian country.

Farrera-Brochez has previously denied the allegations. He is scheduled to appear at a federal courthouse in Lexington Feb. 27.