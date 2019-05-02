Kentucky man accused of plotting school attack faces new charges

A man accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Kentucky school was indicted Thursday on federal charges.

A grand jury filed seven new charges against 21-year-old Dylan Jarrell, of Lawrenceburg.

Jarrell is charged with using the social media platform Reddit to send online threats that he intended to hurt people at a school. The school in question is not named in the indictment.

The indictment stated Jarrrell sent a message in that case that read, “RIP DYLAN AND ERIC IM ABOUT TO DO IT BETTER THAN CHO.”

The indictment did not a name who Jarrell was allegedly referring to in the message, but Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris carried out the school shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

Other charges allege that Jarrell sent other threatening messages on Facebook and Instagram.

Jarrell allegedly sent one message to an unidentified victim that said “You deserve to be raped and killed [expletive] idiot response to me before I slide thru with them choppas.” The message came from Jarrell’s phone, and an Instagram account called “suicidal_idol_” according to the indictment.

Last October, police received a call from New Jersey mother Koeberle Bull, who said Jarrell sent hateful messages to her and her children online. This led Bull to contact law enforcement.

After an investigation, police stopped Jarrell as he was pulling out of his driveway with the means to carry out an attack. Police say they found a gun, more than 200 rounds of ammunition and a Kevlar vest.

A search inside Jarrell's home led troopers to discover notebooks with details of prior school shootings and shooters along with a checklist of items.

