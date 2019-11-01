Kentucky man accused of plotting school attack to plead guilty

A man accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Kentucky school will plead guilty to federal charges.

Dylan Jarrell, of Lawrenceburg, is facing multiple federal charges. He's accused of using the social media platform Reddit to send online threats that he intended to hurt people at a school. The school in question is not named in the indictment.

Other charges allege that Jarrell sent other threatening messages on Facebook and Instagram.

Court documents for Jarrell say he's expected to be re-arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Frankfort.

Last October, police received a call from New Jersey mother Koeberle Bull, who said Jarrell sent hateful messages to her and her children online. She contacted law enforcement.

After an investigation, police stopped Jarrell as he was pulling out of his driveway with the means to carry out an attack. Police say they found a gun, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, and a Kevlar vest.

A search inside Jarrell's home led troopers to discover notebooks with details of prior school shootings and shooters along with a checklist of items.