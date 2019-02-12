Kentucky man accused of robbing, abducting, sexually assaulting woman in car

Police have arrested a Kentucky man after officers say he violently attacked a woman in her own car.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Jordan M. Cissell, 25, of Louisville was arrested Monday after police say he forced his way into a woman's car and making her drive away from the scene.

Cissell's arrest report states he used a gun to force his way into the victim's vehicle, and he would rob the woman. He is also accused of sexually assaulting the victim.

Cissell was charged with rape, robbery, sodomy and kidnapping. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections where he was being held on a $50,000 cash bond.