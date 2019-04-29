Kentucky man accused of severely injuring 2-year-old girl

A Kentucky man is behind bars after authorities say he severely injured his girlfriend's toddler daughter by shaking her.

Gray affiliate WSAZ reports Bobby Brantley, 32, of Ashland was charged with criminal abuse after Raceland police accused him of harming the girl.

Officers said the child was unresponsive, but she was revived after 15 minutes of CPR. She remains in the hospital.

Brantley remains in the Greenup County Detention Center where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.