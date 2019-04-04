Kentucky man accused of sexually abusing 8-year-old

Kentucky authorities say a man is behind bars after a grand jury indicted him on sex crimes involving an 8-year-old.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced a grand jury returned an indictment on 42-year-old Jason Kuhn of Union. Kuhn is now charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree attempted sodomy and one count of being a persistent felony offender.

Deputies say the crimes took place between October 2016 and August 2017.

Kuhn was placed in the Boone County Detention Center where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.