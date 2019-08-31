Kentucky man accused of shooting at officers indicted

The man accused of shooting at two police officers following a traffic stop back in June has been indicted by a grand jury on nine felony charges.

According to sister-station WXIX, a Kenton County grand jury indicted 27-year-old Jacob Julick on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of fleeing police, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, identity theft, wanton endangerment, and for being a persistent felony offender.

On June 6, Julick is accused of shooting at two Lakeside Park police officers on Dixie Highway in Erlanger. He is also accused of leading Covington police on a chase through Latonia on June 22.

Julick was also involved in a police pursuit after being spotted by Covington police on June 22. Julick allegedly drove erratically, including jumping onto the sidewalk to avoid a stopped traffic light at one point. Police also say he drove at dangerous speeds and tried to ram an officer's vehicle during the chase.

Officers abandoned the pursuit due to the risk to the public.

Julick was arrested June 26 in Cincinnati after a five-hour standoff with SWAT teams.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison.

