Kentucky man accused of sodomizing teen boy 10 times in a year

A Kentucky man is behind bars after deputies say he sodomized a 14-year-old boy.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Edward Hernandez, 21, of Erlanger is charged with 10 counts of first-degree sodomy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say Hernandez is accused of orally sodomizing the boy 10 times in one year. He had a relationship with the victim's parents, and he showed up intoxicated to their home to sodomize him on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said Hernandez confessed to the crimes in an interview.

Hernandez was booked into the Boone County Detention center on a $100,000 cash bond.